Lionel Richie announces new stint with fellow music icons Earth, Wind & Fire

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are set to revive the glory days of American music, as the legendary artists have announced a joint upcoming tour.

The two musical acts with multiple Grammy wins among themselves will soon take their Sing A Song All Night Long Tour on the road, starting June 24.

While the gig will kick off in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the legendary musicians are expected to tour across 26 North American cities.

“The Tour Continues! Looking forward to being back on stage with Earth, Wind & Fire on our Sing A Song All Night Long Tour,” Richie announced via Instagram.

He further announced that presale access for the forthcoming extravaganza is available on his Facebook fan profile, the official Lionel Richie Fan Club.

While the presales will launch on January 28, the “General onsale” is set to commence two days later, January 30.

“VIP packages available at vipnation.com,” the caption concluded.

The newly announced tour is notably the second edition of the 2024 Sing A Song All Night Long Tour, also headlined by the All Night Long singer and the musical group behind September.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire had additionally toured together back in 2023, making 20 appearances all over North America.