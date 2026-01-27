Geese make ‘SNL’ debut with impressive live performance of ‘Trinidad’

Geese, featuring Cameron Winter, Emily Green, Max Bassin and Dominic Digesu, made an impressive Saturday Night Live debut.

The rock band members set the Studio 8H stage on fire on Saturday, January 24, with a pair of their hit tracks: Au Pays du Cocaine and Trinidad.

Hosted by One Battle After Another star Teyana Taylor, the latest late-night sketch comedy show featured the Brooklyn-based band, promoting their newly released album Getting Killed.

The fourth studio album by Geese, released on September 26, 2025, marked the band's first release as a quartet following the departure of guitarist Foster Hudson in late 2023 to pursue academia.

For their first performance at the NBC comedy sketch the all boy group played Au Pays du Cocaine (In the Land of Cocaine), the eighth track from their 11-song album.

Joined by touring keyboardist Sam Revaz, the indie rock outfit later returned to the SNL stage for a live rendition of Trinidad.

In addition to Geese’s SNL debut as musical guest, the latest episode also marked the hosting debut of Teyana, 35, during the show's 51st season.

Her appearance followed a major week in her career where she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film One Battle After Another.