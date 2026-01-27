 
Geo News

Geese make ‘SNL' debut with impressive live performance of ‘Trinidad'

Geese perform two tracks from their newly released album 'Getting Killed'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 27, 2026

Geese make ‘SNL’ debut with impressive live performance of ‘Trinidad’
Geese make ‘SNL’ debut with impressive live performance of ‘Trinidad’

Geese, featuring Cameron Winter, Emily Green, Max Bassin and Dominic Digesu, made an impressive Saturday Night Live debut.

The rock band members set the Studio 8H stage on fire on Saturday, January 24, with a pair of their hit tracks: Au Pays du Cocaine and Trinidad.

Hosted by One Battle After Another star Teyana Taylor, the latest late-night sketch comedy show featured the Brooklyn-based band, promoting their newly released album Getting Killed.

The fourth studio album by Geese, released on September 26, 2025, marked the band's first release as a quartet following the departure of guitarist Foster Hudson in late 2023 to pursue academia.

For their first performance at the NBC comedy sketch the all boy group played Au Pays du Cocaine (In the Land of Cocaine), the eighth track from their 11-song album.

Joined by touring keyboardist Sam Revaz, the indie rock outfit later returned to the SNL stage for a live rendition of Trinidad.

In addition to Geese’s SNL debut as musical guest, the latest episode also marked the hosting debut of Teyana, 35, during the show's 51st season.

Her appearance followed a major week in her career where she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film One Battle After Another.

Sydney Sweeney faces legal risk after Hollywood sign stunt?
Sydney Sweeney faces legal risk after Hollywood sign stunt?
Rob Lowe reflects on bold new film ‘The Musical' at Sundance premiere
Rob Lowe reflects on bold new film ‘The Musical' at Sundance premiere
Margot Robbie believes Jacob Elordi would be 'great boyfriend'
Margot Robbie believes Jacob Elordi would be 'great boyfriend'
Patrick Wilson talks gun violence at Sundance premiere of ‘Run Amok'
Patrick Wilson talks gun violence at Sundance premiere of ‘Run Amok'
Timothée Chalamet Oscar hopes crash as Marty Supreme's Josh Safdie exposed
Timothée Chalamet Oscar hopes crash as Marty Supreme's Josh Safdie exposed
Ryan Seacrest opens up about his return to ‘American Idol' as judge
Ryan Seacrest opens up about his return to ‘American Idol' as judge
Brooklyn Beckham reacts as Beckham family put on ‘united front'
Brooklyn Beckham reacts as Beckham family put on ‘united front'
Harry Styles receives backlash over insane 'Together, Together' ticket prices
Harry Styles receives backlash over insane 'Together, Together' ticket prices