Blake Lively's driver speaks out after disturbing conversation with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively’s longtime driver opened up about an uncomfortable moment he said happened during the filming of It Ends With Us.

His claims are now part of newly unsealed court documents which are linked to the ongoing legal case between Lively and her co star Justin Baldoni.

In a deposition made public this week, driver Kevin Alexander described a car ride that included the both actors and another person.

Alexander said the conversation during the ride quickly took a disturbing turn as Baldoni started talking openly about his sexual relationships with women in a way that felt shocking and inappropriate.

The driver also claimed that the actor made comments saying that women “forced themselves” on him, while also saying that he “forced himself” on women.

However, the driver said the remarks were so upsetting that they distracted him while driving.

He stressed that this was his first time ever meeting Baldoni, which made the situation even more uncomfortable.

After reaching the production office, Alexander said he immediately spoke to Lively, telling her that the conversation made him uneasy and uncomfortable.

The alleged incident became public as legal tensions between the co stars grew.

In late 2024, Lively filed a complaint accusing Baldoni of creating an inappropriate work environment.

The case is still ongoing and is expected to move forward in court later this year.