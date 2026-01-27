Kid Cudi unveils The Rebel Ragers Tour dates

Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, has finally unveiled the much-anticipated schedule of his upcoming tour, titled Rebel Ragers tour.

On Monday, January 26, the American rapper announced the dates for an extensive 2026 North American outing.

Taking to his Instagram the Happy Gilmore 2 guest star is set to kick off his 33-show-run on April 28 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

He will continue to deliver electrifying live performances in arenas and outdoor venues across the U.S. and Canada.

The Trap actor will finally wrap up his tour at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 27.

In addition to Cudi, fans will be treated to plenty of other vocals by special guests M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü, and Dot Da Genius presents GLKPRTY w/ Powers Pleasanton across select dates.

Kid Cudi’s 2026 Rebel Ragers North American tour dates

+with special guest M.I.A

#with special guest Big Boi

^with special guest A-Trak

%with special guest me n ü

*with special guest Dot Da Genius presents GLKPRTY w/ Powers Pleasanton

Apr. 28: Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre +#^

Apr. 29: Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater+#^

May 1: Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater+#^

May 2: Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion#^

May 5: Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater+#^

May 6: Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre+#^

May 8: Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena+#^

May 9: West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+#^

May 12: Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+#^

May 13: Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater+#^

May 15: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center+#^

May 16: Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center +# ^

May 19: St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater+#^

May 22: Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre+#^

Sat May 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre+#^

May 26: Toronto, Ont. @ RBC Amphitheatre+#^

May 27: Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater+#^

May 29: Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live+#^

May 30: New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden+#^

June 2: Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion+#^

June 3: Hartford, Conn. @ The Meadows Music Theatre+#^

June 5: Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center+#%

June 6: Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater+#%

June 8: Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview+#%

June 10: Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center+#%

June 12: Denver, Colo. @ JUNKYARD+#*

June 13: Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+#*

June 16: Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre+#*

June 19: Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena+#*

June 20: Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater+#*

June 23: Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre+#*

June 26: Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena+#*

June 27: Chula Vista, Calif @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+#*