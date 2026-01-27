 
Geo News

Rachel Duff, 'Traitors' winner, asks for privacy as her mum passes away

Rachel Duff 's mother passes away week after daughter's 'The Traitors' win

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 27, 2026

Rachel Duff s mother passes away week after daughters The Traitors win
Rachel Duff 's mother passes away week after daughter's 'The Traitors' win

Rachel Duffey, the winner of popular reality series The Traitors, has shared the heartbreaking news of her mother’s passing few days after former’s big victory.

On January 27, the TV personality took it to her Instagram to share the devastating news through a post.

She requested fans to give her family privacy as they grieve the loss.

Duffey wrote, “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful wee mummy. We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves during this difficult time.”

Rachel Duff, Traitors winner, asks for privacy as her mum passes away

In an emotional video from The Traitors, Rachel discussed about her mother’s health condition to her fellow contestants.

“Mummy was just 47 when she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, four years older than I am now, and faces dementia, but still amazes me and my family every single day.”

She also revealed about her plans on making memories with mother, who diagnosed with Parkinson’s in her forties and then dementia.

“I just want to create memories with her while I’m still lucky enough to have her, and to create memories with my kids, because they just love their nanny", added Duffy. 

Rachel, mother of three, became the first female Traitor to win the BBC competition during the dramatic conclusion of the show on January 23. 

Brandi Glanville debuts new look after years-long health struggle
Brandi Glanville debuts new look after years-long health struggle
Blake Lively's driver speaks out after disturbing conversation with Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively's driver speaks out after disturbing conversation with Justin Baldoni
'American Idol' dedicates season 24 premiere to Robin Kaye
'American Idol' dedicates season 24 premiere to Robin Kaye
Lionel Richie announces new stint with fellow music icons Earth, Wind & Fire
Lionel Richie announces new stint with fellow music icons Earth, Wind & Fire
Kid Cudi unveils The Rebel Ragers Tour dates
Kid Cudi unveils The Rebel Ragers Tour dates
Sydney Sweeney faces legal risk after Hollywood sign stunt?
Sydney Sweeney faces legal risk after Hollywood sign stunt?
Rob Lowe reflects on bold new film ‘The Musical' at Sundance premiere
Rob Lowe reflects on bold new film ‘The Musical' at Sundance premiere
Margot Robbie believes Jacob Elordi would be 'great boyfriend'
Margot Robbie believes Jacob Elordi would be 'great boyfriend'