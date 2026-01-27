Rachel Duff, 'Traitors' winner, asks for privacy as her mum passes away

Rachel Duff 's mother passes away week after daughter's 'The Traitors' win

Rachel Duffey, the winner of popular reality series The Traitors, has shared the heartbreaking news of her mother’s passing few days after former’s big victory.

On January 27, the TV personality took it to her Instagram to share the devastating news through a post.

She requested fans to give her family privacy as they grieve the loss.

Duffey wrote, “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful wee mummy. We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves during this difficult time.”

In an emotional video from The Traitors, Rachel discussed about her mother’s health condition to her fellow contestants.

“Mummy was just 47 when she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, four years older than I am now, and faces dementia, but still amazes me and my family every single day.”

She also revealed about her plans on making memories with mother, who diagnosed with Parkinson’s in her forties and then dementia.

“I just want to create memories with her while I’m still lucky enough to have her, and to create memories with my kids, because they just love their nanny", added Duffy.

Rachel, mother of three, became the first female Traitor to win the BBC competition during the dramatic conclusion of the show on January 23.