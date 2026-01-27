Ryan Seacrest opens up about his return to ‘American Idol’ as judge

Ryan Seacrest isn’t thinking about legacy yet after 24 years hosting American Idol as his focus remains on keeping audiences comfortable and connected.

Speaking with People at the Nashville press line for Season 9 of the long-running singing competition, Seacrest admitted the idea of legacy is something he hasn’t dwelled on.

“That’s a big question. I haven’t thought about legacy yet,” he said.

Instead, the veteran host explained that his goal has always been to make audiences feel at ease.

“In terms of what I hope people expect from me, or get when I’m on any show, is that they feel comfortable watching it. They enjoy it. It doesn’t seem like it’s too difficult. They can have anybody of any age watch the show. People can get together as a family and watch the show. And for me to make them feel comfortable, and as if we’ve known each other for a long time, even if we’ve never met. And if you were a host, that’s the idea.”

Seacrest who has helmed Idol since its debut in 2002 said his energy to keep returning comes from meeting new contestants each year.

He noted that many of them grew up watching the show and have waited their entire lives for the chance to audition.

He also reflected on how the competition has evolved with more diverse contestants inspiring others to take the leap.

Seacrest reflected how contestants “say, ‘I never thought I would be the person that would try out for this show, but I saw an artist, or a contestant like me that was not in this quintessential cookie-cutter kind of way. And I thought, wow, it could be me’ — and they do it. So I think that’s the evolution of this.”

Despite the changes in judges and participants over the years, Seacrest said his approach remains consistent: listen to the room, go with the flow and make contestants feel comfortable on stage.

“When we get into our live shows, we have an idea of how it’s going to go, but it never really goes that way. And you follow the ball… and have fun with the judges — that’s the equation.”

Season 9 of American Idol sees Seacrest returning alongside judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood.

The new season premiered Monday, January 26 on ABC with episodes available the next day on Hulu.