 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Reuters

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez lead star line-up at Tribeca filmfest

By
Reuters

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez lead star line-up at Tribeca filmfest
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez lead star line-up at Tribeca filmfest

A Jennifer Lopez documentary, a "Heat" reunion and a talk with chart-topper Taylor Swift are among the highlights of this year's Tribeca Film Festival which opens in New York on Wednesday.

Lopez herself is scheduled to attend the screening of “Halftime”, a film about the singer and actor's career which kicks off the 20-year-old annual event.

Further down the program, festival co-founder Robert De Niro will reunite with his “Heat” co-star Al Pacino and director Michael Mann to celebrate the 1995 crime drama's place in film history.

“It was a movie I worked hard on. Michael Mann is a very particular director. He wants things done a certain way and rightfully so ... and that's what makes the movie special," De Niro told Reuters.

"I'm happy to share it with the festival audience and to get a few of us together."

Rapper Lil Baby will take the stage after the premiere of his movie “Untrapped”, as will Machine Gun Kelly after the screening of his feature film “Taurus”.

Swift, former tennis champion John McEnroe and civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton will all be discussing their own films at Tribeca Talks events.

The June 8-19 festival will screen some 110 feature films from 40 countries, including documentaries on abortion, reparations, and freedom of the press.

"We curate a lot of our films with an eye towards the larger audience," co-founder Jane Rosenthal told Reuters.

“You might learn something that you wouldn't if you're just watching talk TV and people are yelling at each other. So, it gives an audience an opportunity to listen and see a point of view in a different way."

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie talks divorce with Brad Pitt in resurfaced interview amid vineyard feud

Angelina Jolie talks divorce with Brad Pitt in resurfaced interview amid vineyard feud
Lori Harvey removes all pictures of Michael B. Jordan from Instagram after break-up

Lori Harvey removes all pictures of Michael B. Jordan from Instagram after break-up

Travis Barker congratulates son Landon as he graduates high school: ‘So proud of you’

Travis Barker congratulates son Landon as he graduates high school: ‘So proud of you’
Prince William snubbed Prince Harry invite for baby Lili birthday: Report

Prince William snubbed Prince Harry invite for baby Lili birthday: Report
Johnny Depp devours £50,000 Indian curry during Birmingham celebratory dinner

Johnny Depp devours £50,000 Indian curry during Birmingham celebratory dinner
Meghan lifts up Harry with wise words over becoming 'second row royals': Lip reader

Meghan lifts up Harry with wise words over becoming 'second row royals': Lip reader
Brad Pitt tells court Angelina Jolie 'kept him in dark' to 'harm' over vineyard sellout

Brad Pitt tells court Angelina Jolie 'kept him in dark' to 'harm' over vineyard sellout
Depp-Heard jurors were 'sleeping' during trial, says court reporter: Watch Video

Depp-Heard jurors were 'sleeping' during trial, says court reporter: Watch Video
Steve Harvey on Lori Harvey, Michael B Jordan breakup: 'I support my daughter 1000%'

Steve Harvey on Lori Harvey, Michael B Jordan breakup: 'I support my daughter 1000%'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release baby Lili's birthday photo! See

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release baby Lili's birthday photo! See
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to enthrall fans in Hollywood movies?

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to enthrall fans in Hollywood movies?
Kate Middleton expected to lose Duchess of Cambridge title soon. Here’s why

Kate Middleton expected to lose Duchess of Cambridge title soon. Here’s why

Latest

view all