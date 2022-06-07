 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Love is Blind’ star Deepti Vempati claps back at nose job trolls

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Deepti Vempati knows how to handle critics when they troll her nose, tells them to ‘stop making fun of it’
Deepti Vempati knows how to handle critics when they troll her nose, tells them to ‘stop making fun of it’

Unable to tolerate pointless mockery, Love is Blind star Deepti Vempati slammed online trolls with a strong response over criticising her nose during a TikTok live session with costar Kyler Abrams.

Clearing the air, Deepti boldly stated, “You guys, this is my real nose. Stop making fun of it.”

“This is how I was born, I’m not changing it” the Indian-American reality show star explained to those who feel concerned about her looks, further telling them to “get over it”.

Trying to cool down the tension during the live session, Deepti’s costar Kyle took to the comments claiming that he is the one who needs a nose job, referencing to a ‘car accident’ he has been in.

The Pittsburgh born photographer then called himself Deepti’s “biggest fan” and squished her nose in the camera with love.

Getting a lot of support from fans streaming the live, Deepti then showed her gratitude saying, “Thank you. Oh my gosh. I do have to say that everyone on here is so nice. Anytime anyone says anything negative, they come for them and I love you all.” 

More From Entertainment:

Pakistani-Canadian fan turns superhero in ‘Ms. Marvel’ comic spin-off

Pakistani-Canadian fan turns superhero in ‘Ms. Marvel’ comic spin-off
Kanye West holds on to $11m ranch amid custody battle Kim Kardashian

Kanye West holds on to $11m ranch amid custody battle Kim Kardashian
Priyanka Chopra ‘having a ball’ with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa in Paris: Photo

Priyanka Chopra ‘having a ball’ with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa in Paris: Photo
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard historic penthouse up for sale after defamation verdict

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard historic penthouse up for sale after defamation verdict
Prince Charlotte scolds uncontrollable Prince Louis in viral Jubilee video: Watch

Prince Charlotte scolds uncontrollable Prince Louis in viral Jubilee video: Watch
Charlie Puth spills beans on upcoming collaboration with BTS?

Charlie Puth spills beans on upcoming collaboration with BTS?
Meghan, Prince Harry dropped hint they are taking early flight to US: Read

Meghan, Prince Harry dropped hint they are taking early flight to US: Read
Little Prince Louis compared to 'auntie' Meghan as he sings UK national anthem

Little Prince Louis compared to 'auntie' Meghan as he sings UK national anthem
Kate Middleton reaction to Prince Louis 'meme-worthy' photos revealed by insider

Kate Middleton reaction to Prince Louis 'meme-worthy' photos revealed by insider
Lori Harvey ‘moving on’ after split from Michael B. Jordon: ‘She wasn't ready to commit’

Lori Harvey ‘moving on’ after split from Michael B. Jordon: ‘She wasn't ready to commit’
Gerard Pique didn't cheat on Shakira: reports

Gerard Pique didn't cheat on Shakira: reports
Johnny Depp thinks libel case verdict was ‘fair,’ has high hopes of reviving his career

Johnny Depp thinks libel case verdict was ‘fair,’ has high hopes of reviving his career

Latest

view all