Tuesday Jun 07 2022
Priyanka Chopra raises the temperature in a plunging orange sequin dress: See pic

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Priyanka Chopra sent pulses racing as she stepped out in Paris in an orange low-cut sequin dress.

The Matrix Resurrections star was captured leaving Ritz Hotel on Monday when she turned heads with her glamourous appearance.

The global sensation donned a gorgeous metallic gown with plunging deep neckline that was nipped at the waist and had long sleeves.

PeeCee had her beautiful hair styled in waves that fell perfectly down her shoulders. The actor accessorized her look with a silver snake necklace that featured a pink diamond.

She completed her look with some rings and chunky black heels. For make-up, Priyanka opted for brick red lip shade with shimmery shadow and had overall bronze look.

The style icon was headed to Italian luxury brand Bulgari's event where she was joined with the brand’s CEO Jean-Christophe Babin, Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa.

