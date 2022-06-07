Joe Jonas proves all is 'cool' with ex-flame Taylor Swift

 
Joe Jonas has recently tweaked the lyric of an old song that apparently confirmed the rumour that the singer is now friends with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

According to BuzzFeed News, Joe, who is part of the Jonas Brother’s five-night Las Vegas residency, performed on the weekend where he changed lines of the song Much Better.

He changed he lyric from, “I get a rep for breakin' hearts / Now I'm done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar,” to “I got a rep for breaking hearts / Now I’m cool with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar.”

To note, the ex-couple dated for three months in 2008 and separated on a bitter note when Joe “brutally dumped the You Belong With Me singer over a call that lasted just 25 seconds”.

Following their separation, Taylor sang Forever & Always in which she hinted about her romance with Joe. On the other hand, the Jonas Brothers singer crooned Much Better.

Meanwhile, attendees at the concert took to Twitter and appreciated Joe for his “positive growth”.

One user wrote, “I don’t know how to explain it but this completes a very specific circle in my life.”

Another chimed in and said, “taylor and joe jonas becoming cool with each other and friends again has been one of the best things I have witnessed in my lifetime.”

