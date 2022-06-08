 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard makes NEW remark on 'women's rights' after Johnny Depp TikTok

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Amber Heard makes NEW remark on womens rights after Johnny Depp TikTok
Amber Heard makes NEW remark on 'women's rights' after Johnny Depp TikTok

Johnny Depp new victory video is getting a scathing response from Amber Heard.

The star, who joined TikTok Tuesday, uploaded his first edit for admires, thanking them for their unconditional support.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared."

"And now, we will all move forward together," he continued. "You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD." 

Within the first 24 hours, Depp has so far gained 4.6 million on the app.

Responding to the video, a spokesperson for Heard, 36 said: "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward. The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is ... be afraid to stand up and speak out."

After losing the defamation trial against Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard turned to her Instagram to share her 'disappointment.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband,' she wrote.

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback," she added. "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle avoided 'like a plague' with 'freezing cold' boos

Meghan Markle avoided 'like a plague' with 'freezing cold' boos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'frostiness' with royals 'quite telling' after Jubilee

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'frostiness' with royals 'quite telling' after Jubilee
Scott Disick 'secretly in love' with Khloe Kardashian, fans says 'they are soulmates'

Scott Disick 'secretly in love' with Khloe Kardashian, fans says 'they are soulmates'
Nick Cannon goes beyond 8th baby: 'If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..'

Nick Cannon goes beyond 8th baby: 'If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..'
Kanye West breaks up with Kim Kardashian doppelganger Chaney Jones!

Kanye West breaks up with Kim Kardashian doppelganger Chaney Jones!
Justin Bieber postpones shows, says his 'sickness getting worse'

Justin Bieber postpones shows, says his 'sickness getting worse'
Actor Matthew McConaughey urges 'gun responsibility' at White House podium

Actor Matthew McConaughey urges 'gun responsibility' at White House podium
Camille Vasquez: Johnny Depp lawyer is fast-tracked to partner after Heard trial win

Camille Vasquez: Johnny Depp lawyer is fast-tracked to partner after Heard trial win
Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg leave fans in stitches with stubborn money video

Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg leave fans in stitches with stubborn money video

Johnny Depp posts his first TikTok video to mesmerise his 'treasured fans'

Johnny Depp posts his first TikTok video to mesmerise his 'treasured fans'
Video: When Johnny Depp mocked Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Video: When Johnny Depp mocked Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

Queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet resembles her father Prince Harry: Photos

Queen's great-granddaughter Lilibet resembles her father Prince Harry: Photos

Latest

view all