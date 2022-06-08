 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
Meghan Markle avoided 'like a plague' with 'freezing cold' boos

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'expected' to be booed by Britons upon UK arrival.

Lady Colin Campbell claims the Sussexes knew the kind of response they are going to get as they stepped into  St Paul's Cathedral.

Speaking on GB News, the aristocrat said: "When they arrived and they were booed, they expected the possibility of boos," as they stepped out of their chauffer driven car.

The star continued: "That was sort of alright-ish, they didn't like that they were booed but they walked into the cathedral and absolutely everyone cold-shouldered them, in the only way civilised people could do.

"Nobody caught their eye, it was stunningly, unnaturally polite but freezing cold.

"They realised between the cold-shouldering and the booing that they got from everyone, my understand is by the time they left, they were spitting bricks."

The mum-of-two continued: "They were concerned, not only were they booed but while they were waiting for their car, nobody would speak to them except Zara [Tindall].

"Mike Tindall avoided them like the plague, he made sure he absolutely didn't catch their eye, there's Meghan speaking to herself with him four inches away from her."

