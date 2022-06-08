 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to her promotion

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez, who has been promoted to partner at her law firm, reacted to the promotion, saying “I am delighted.”

In a response to the promotion to partner level, Camille, who was the part of Johnny Depp legal team and scooped a victory for him in his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard, said “I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership.

She went on to say, “I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence.”

Camille Vasquez joined law firm Brown Rudnick’s Orange County office in 2018 as an associate in the Litigation & Arbitration practice.

Earlier, chairman and Chief Executive of Brown Rudnick, William Baldiga announced, ‘We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership.’ 

