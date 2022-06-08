Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘haven’t kept relationships going: ‘They're outsiders’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been put on blast for letting their personal relationships with the Royal Family ‘die out’.

Annelise Nielsen, Sky News Australia foreign correspondent, made this accusation.

She was quoted saying, “This is just a very good example of how they haven’t kept the relationship going in the United Kingdom.”

“But they had every potential to play a more significant part in the Jubilee weekend but they really were sidelined.”

“We only saw them briefly at Trooping the Colour, in that long grainy photo with their very junior cousins, and then at the service of Thanksgiving where they were completely separated from all the senior royals.”

“That 20 minutes where they had to sit and wait for Kate and Wills, and Prince Charles and Camilla, really put into focus just where they sit in the world. They are outsiders.”