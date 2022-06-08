 
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
Queen denied Prince Harry, Meghan’s plea to capture first meeting with Lilibet

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly denied permission to let official photographers capture their daughter Lilibet’s first meeting with the Queen.

As per a Business Times report, 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who has been struggling with her health and mobility in recent months, told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that there was ‘no chance’ that they could take photos of the first time she meets Lilibet.

The red-haired one-year-old reportedly got a chance to meet her great-grandmother, the Queen, who she’s named after, on Thursday, June 2, a day after the Sussexes landed in the UK from US.

In fact, royal expert Omid Scobie also claimed that the Queen met Lilibet more than once during Prince Harry and Meghan’s brief stay in the UK for the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

They are also said to have thrown a lowkey birthday bash for Lilibet’s first birthday on Saturday, June 4. 

