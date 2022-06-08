 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry arrived late to avoid being ‘lumped with never-was’ royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly were 50 minutes late to St Paul's Cathedral on purpose, in order to avoid being “lumped with never-was.”

This claim has been made by socialite and royal expert Lady Colin Campbell, an in interview with GB News.

There, she was quoted saying, “They were supposed to be in the bus with all the third-tier royals.”

“They were 50 minutes late for the appointed meeting with Clarence House to make sure they would miss the bus so they would appear later.”

“The processions are done in order of diminishing or increasing rank,” she also added.

“The least important will go first and the most important will go last entering the building and it's vice versa leaving the building.”

“They realised they had been lumped with the never-was royals, they decided they were going to be late and miss their slot.”

