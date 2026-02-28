Paris Jackson celebrates reconnection with mom Debbie amid legal battle

Paris Jackson fans were sent into a meltdown over new pictures of her looking stunning with her mom, Debbie Rowe.

The 27-year-old American model, actress, and singer is the daughter of pop sensation Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe.

Born in 1998 to Michael Jackson and Rowe, who was the King of Pop’s dermatologist’s nurse, Paris entered the world amid the buzz surrounding the unusual nature of her parents' marriage.

The couple also welcomed Prince Michael Jackson in 1997 before divorcing in 1999, while Michael’s youngest, Prince Michael 'Bigi' Jackson II (formerly Blanket), arrived in 2002 via a private surrogate.

However, the family's dynamics changed after Michael's tragic death in 2009, leaving his children to navigate fame without their father.

On Friday, Paris took to Instagram to give fans a rare glimpse at her bond with Rowe, 67, posting two cosy snaps.

Paris Jackson's official Instagram account

The timings is significant, as Paris is currently struggling with a legal battle involving the executors of her late father's estate.

In the photos, the pair look completely at ease, sharing warm smiles, while Paris let the moment speak for itself with a one-word caption: 'Lately.'

For those unaware, Paris's bond with her mom is different from that of other typical families. When her parents separated in 1999, Rowe gave up full custody of her children, and after Michael's death in 2009, Paris and her brothers went to live with their grandmother, Katherine Jackson, at when she was just 11 years old.

However, the Habit actress reconnected with her mom later as a teen.

'It’s cool having her as a friend,' she said on Red Table Talk, describing their vibe as 'very chill' and noting they share interests like a love of country and folk music and even similar looks.

Paris has insisted that despite the early distance, she never felt unloved - she simply had a different support network.