Taylor Swift wedding to Travis Kelce overshadows pop star’s new achievement

Even a major Taylor Swift achievement can’t compete with Travis Kelce wedding frenzy.

While millions of fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite pop icon walking down the aisle and getting married to the Kansas City Chiefs key player, the 14-time Grammy winner’s own musical accomplishments have been lost somewhere in the plethora of wedding news.

On Friday, February 27, Opalite, the second single from Swift's 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, was certified Platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI.).

Released on January 12, the second single from the latest album has already achieved multi-platinum status in Canada, and platinum in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Hitting Platinum in the UK within just weeks of release is a massive feat. For context, most hits take months or even years to reach the 600,000 unit threshold required by the BPI.

This quick certification coincided with the song reaching #1 in the UK, making it the Eras Tour performer’s first chart-topper from the Showgirl era in that region.

This milestone came just weeks after the release of Opalite star-studded music video on February 6, which featured celebrity cameos, including Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Graham Norton and Lewis Capaldi.

Despite this significant Platinum achievement, few outlets covered the Cruel Summer hitmaker’s new honour. In contrast, reports of her upcoming nuptials with the NFL star continued to dominate social media and entertainment headlines.

For the unversed, Taylor and Travis, both 36, who got engaged in August 2025, are reportedly set to marry on Saturday, June 13.

While the couple has not officially confirmed the date through a public statement, multiple high-profile outlets have reported this specific timing.

The ceremony is expected to take place at the Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, a five-star resort near Taylor's beachfront mansion