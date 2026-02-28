Jim Carrey reveals surprising update in emotional César Awards speech

Jim Carrey reveals surprising update in emotional Cesar Awards speech

Jim Carrey showed off his softer side at the 2026 César Awards on February 26, celebrating a career that spans decades – and a family that clearly means the world to him.

The How the Grinch Stole Christmas star was joined on the red carpet by his daughter Jane Erin Carrey, her teenage son Jackson, and his longtime companion, Min Ah.

“Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson," Jim said in French as he accepted an award honoring his storied career, "as I love you now and forever."

He continued turning to his partner, "Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah. I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity and laughter."

Carrey, 64, has had a colourful love life. He was married to Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995, with whom he had Jane, then briefly wed to Dumb and Dumber costar Lauren Holly.

He later dated Renée Zellweger, Jenny McCarthy, makeup artist Cathriona White, and Ginger Gonzaga.

Despite his past, Carrey has made peace with love – and marriage may no longer be on the table. “I just don't see it as necessary," he said in a 2014 interview.

He added in 2020, "I don't have those things," he told Howard Stern during a 2020 interview. "I do appreciate the people that have come through my life for the good that they gave me."

At the Cesar Awards, though, it was clear: family and gratitude were front and center, proving even the king of comedy has a tender side.