Kim Kardashian and sisters snub Kanye West on his 45th birthday?

Kanye West, who turned 45 on Tuesday (June 8), has apparently been snubbed by his ex Kim Kardashian on his big day but loved by his current flam Chaney Jones.

Kim Kardashian, her sisters and mother, who are considered close to the rapper, have not shared even a single word on Kanye's auspicious day.

The 41-year-old reality star, with whom Kanye shares four children, wished the rapper a happy birthday last year, but this time around things are different.



Kim Kardashian, who is enjoying new romantic journey with Pete Davidson after split from Kanye, has yet to send birthday wish to her children daddy.

However, Kanye's new love interest Jones uploaded a montage to Instagram that featured photos of her and the rapper throughout their courtship, and over it she wrote, “Happy birthday baby [black-heart emoji] I love youuuuu.”

Kanye's girlfriend's post apparently served as Jone’s first acknowledgement of the rumours about her courtship that have been swirling, though she hasn’t addressed them outright.