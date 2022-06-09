 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics blamed on ‘a lot of sweets’ for the royal kids

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

file footage

Prince Louis’ uncle, Mike Tindall, has said that the little Cambridge tot just wanted to have fun after getting a sugar high from ‘a lot of sweets’ at the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

During the Jubilee festivities, Louis made headlines after he was caught in some fun antics, including blowing raspberries at his mum, dancing during the Jubilee pageant, and covering his ears during the RAF flypast.

And now, royal fans have an explanation for it all, thanks to Mike, British rugby star and the husband of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara.

Speaking on his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, Mike shared: “Louis was just wanting to have fun.”

He then added: “And my two are always mischievous, so it was just trying to keep a lid on it. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so they had complete sugar-highs.”

Mike continued his explanation, saying: “It was tough for them, they’re all young, asking them to sit in there from two until five is a long time. As any parent knows, you just do whatever needs to be done.”


