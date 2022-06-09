 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Did Meghan and Harry attend secret royal cousins' launch?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Did Meghan and Harry attend secret royal cousins launch?

Multiple reports in the British media said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended secret royal cousins' lunch after Trooping the Colour during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Commenting on one of such reports, senior journalist Rebecca English said, " I don't believe they did. The Sussexes returned straight to Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the UK to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last week.

The couple also brought their two children with them and they celebrated their daughter Lilibet's birthday in Windsor.

Lilibet, who is named after Queen Elizabeth, met the monarch for the first time during Harry and Meghan's visit.

She was born in California where her parents are based after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth refused to allow Harry and Meghan to bring their cameraman says expert

Queen Elizabeth refused to allow Harry and Meghan to bring their cameraman says expert
UK prosecutors authorise indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein

UK prosecutors authorise indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein
Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial in her new song

Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial in her new song
Prince Charles' first day as king laid bare by UK’s top constitutional expert

Prince Charles' first day as king laid bare by UK’s top constitutional expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have left Netflix ‘very cross’ after Jubilee failure

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have left Netflix ‘very cross’ after Jubilee failure
Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics blamed on ‘a lot of sweets’ for the royal kids

Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics blamed on ‘a lot of sweets’ for the royal kids
Prince Harry has ‘air of sadness’ since returning from the UK: Body language expert

Prince Harry has ‘air of sadness’ since returning from the UK: Body language expert
Queen attracts praise as she 'played a blinder' in two-word response to Harry and Meghan

Queen attracts praise as she 'played a blinder' in two-word response to Harry and Meghan
Johnny Depp’s lawyers say the verdict was not a blow to #MeToo Movement

Johnny Depp’s lawyers say the verdict was not a blow to #MeToo Movement
Kim Kardashian and sisters snub Kanye West on his 45th birthday?

Kim Kardashian and sisters snub Kanye West on his 45th birthday?
Todd Phillips confirms 'Joker 2', announces title of the Joaquin Phoenix starrer

Todd Phillips confirms 'Joker 2', announces title of the Joaquin Phoenix starrer
Angelina Jolie made multiple offers to Brad Pitt before selling vineyard: Insider

Angelina Jolie made multiple offers to Brad Pitt before selling vineyard: Insider

Latest

view all