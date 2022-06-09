 
Thousands watch as Eminem shares video from upcoming documentary

Rap legend The D.O.C. has a documentary premiering on June 10. Ahead of the premier, Eminem, who also features in the movie, took to Instagram and shared a clip with his fans.

The video got almost one million views within a couple of hours after the "Lose Yourself" rapper shared it.

Director Dave Caplan’s directorial debut is a love letter and inspirational hip hop archive about The DOC a master of the art who is more than likely your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper. 

The film chronicles the life of the lyricist and producer who wrote for NWA and Dr. Dre, co-founded Death Row Records, mentored Snoop Dogg, and left his mark on HipHop culture forever. 30 years after a devastating car crash that took his voice, The DOC is still struggling with his legacy as a rapper with the greatest cadence before WestCoast rap exploded in popularity and he considers surgery that might be able to restore his vocals. The DOC explores this risky decision alongside a cast of celebrities who reflect on his impact in their lives and in the world from music, to love, to civil rights crusading.

