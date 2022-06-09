Prince Louis is 'lightening rod of controversy' like Meghan, will fly to US: Astrologer

Prince Louis has more in common with his relatives across the pond than with own mother and father, says astrologer.

In a column for New York Post, the expert reveals that the four-year-old child has a 'lightening rod' for controversy, just like his auntie Meghan Markle.

The astrologer begins: "Louis may have more in common with his progressive aunt and uncle and with the more free wheeling ex-British colony of the US than he does with his home team.

"Louis’s uncle Harry is Virgo with a Taurus moon so he and the young gun will likely connect on a healthy, hedonistic earth sign level. Louis’s auntie and lightning rod for controversy Meghan Markle is a Leo sun that will be able to see herself reflected in the dramatics, deep feels and comic levity of Louis.

He continues: "I can totally see this kid absconding to the US as an unruly teenager to live loud with Harry and Meghan and drink underage, date models, maybe go to film school and come out kicking with knuckle tattoos and a scandal or two.



"This is the mark of reinvention and we can posit that no matter what messes this kid makes he’s coming out on top and more beloved than ever, a real phoenix rising from the ashes kind of vibe. Burn it down baby, and rebuild it in your feral, fabulous image. We’ll be watching," concludes the author.

