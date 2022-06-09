'Aamir and Dania did not get divorced,' claims Dania Shah's mother

Deceased televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat's wife Dania Shah along with her parents. — Instagram/@daniashahofficial

Dania's mother says Aamir had contacted their family for reconciliation with wife.

She says Aamir was happy about resolving issues with Dania.

She adds family will attend burial ceremony if security is provided.

LODHRAN: Following the death of famous TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Salma Begum — the mother of his third wife Dania Shah — said that the couple had not finalised their divorce and the deceased had contacted the Shah family to reconcile with Dania.

While talking to Geo News, Salma expressed condolences over Hussain's death and said that the sudden passing away has caused "great distress" to her family.



She maintained that Hussain had contacted her family to reconcile with Dania three to four days before his death.

"Aamir Liaquat wanted to reconcile with Dania from the first day after she filed for khula (woman's right to divorce). I told him to take care of himself first as things had turned out to be complicated," added Salma Begum. "The divorce had not been finalised yet."

Dania had filed for a khula from her husband last month, saying that the former lawmaker was "not how he looked like on TV" and "was worst than the devil".

Dania's mother maintained that Aamir was "very happy about resolving the issues with her daughter" and had said he would "visit their village soon to tender an apology."

She said the Shah family will attend his burial ceremony in Karachi if the government provides security to them.

“He was our son and son-in-law and Dania Shah is still his wife,” she added.