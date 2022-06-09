Female PTI MNAs, party members protest outside Parliament House

The picture shows PTI female members protesting outside the Parliament House on June 9, 2022. — Screengrab/ Geo News Live

Party leaders Aliya Hamza, Kanwal Shauzab, and Maleeka Bokhari lead protest.

Protesters try to enter Parliament House by climbing onto gates.

They chant slogans against rising inflation, bills expected to be passed by Parliament during joint session.

ISLAMABAD: The female parliamentarians belonging to the PTI Thursday staged a protest outside the Parliament House.

The protest was led by the party's leaders Aliya Hamza, Kanwal Shauzab, and Maleeka Bokhari.

The protesters tried to enter the Parliament House building by climbing onto the gates to record their protest. They chanted slogans of "imported hukoomat namanzoor" (foreign government unaccepted) against the rising inflation in the country as well as the bills expected to be passed by the Parliament during a joint session.

— Zarmeen Zehra

Some of the protesters also carried utensils to the site of the demonstration. In a bid to ward off any untoward incident, police personnel also reached the site of the protest.

— Zarmeen Zehra

During the protest, the Election Amendment Act 2017 was passed by a majority vote in the joint sitting of Parliament. Meanwhile, the Election Amendment Bill 2022 has been introduced by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

Last month, the National Assembly passed bills to abolish the PTI government's electoral reforms giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote through i-Voting and electronic voting machines (EVMs). Some bills related to the laws of the National Accountability NAB were also passed.



Earlier this month, President Arif Alvi had refused to sign the bills, after which the coalition government had decided to call a joint session for the passage of the bills.