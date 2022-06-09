 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

John Cena claims he can ‘take on’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Black Adam

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

John Cena is seemingly not impressed with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ character
John Cena is seemingly not impressed with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ character

John Cena appeared to tease Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Twitter after the trailer of his highly-anticipated DC Studios’ Black Adam dropped.

The wrestler cum actor, John Cena, in his tweet claimed that his DC character ‘The Peacemaker’ can take on The Rock’s ‘Black Adam’.

Despite the fact that missiles, jets, gadgets and guns are shown to have no impact on The Rocks powerful character, John Cena took a dig at it and simply mentioned the DC Comics official twitter in his handle, writing, “I can take him”.

After much excitement, Dwayne Johnson’s much anticipated superhero movie, or we can say anti-hero movie, Black Adam recently had its trailer released, in which the mystical Black Adam looks pretty much invincible.

More From Entertainment:

Nick Jonas shares he is ‘doing much better’ after softball injury

Nick Jonas shares he is ‘doing much better’ after softball injury
Bella Hadid revives the ‘socks with sandals’ trend in her latest look

Bella Hadid revives the ‘socks with sandals’ trend in her latest look
Trevor Noah to join ‘The Late Late Show’ after James Corden leaves show?

Trevor Noah to join ‘The Late Late Show’ after James Corden leaves show?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled a ‘couple of frauds’ over private jet talks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled a ‘couple of frauds’ over private jet talks
Kim Kardashian praises Pete Davidson for his 'little' romantic gestures

Kim Kardashian praises Pete Davidson for his 'little' romantic gestures
Johnny Depp’s lawyer lifts veil over the reason he won US case but lost in the UK

Johnny Depp’s lawyer lifts veil over the reason he won US case but lost in the UK
Johnny Depp returning as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean?

Johnny Depp returning as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean?
Dua Lipa makes tropical fashion statement in sheer mini-dress: See

Dua Lipa makes tropical fashion statement in sheer mini-dress: See
Tom Cruise praised for embracing his natural stature in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise praised for embracing his natural stature in 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Prince Harry wants an ‘apology’ after ‘furious treatment’ from Royal Family

Prince Harry wants an ‘apology’ after ‘furious treatment’ from Royal Family
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari tying the knot TODAY?

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari tying the knot TODAY?
Jennifer Lopez turns up glamour coefficient at 2022 Tribeca Film Festival ‘Halftime’ show

Jennifer Lopez turns up glamour coefficient at 2022 Tribeca Film Festival ‘Halftime’ show

Latest

view all