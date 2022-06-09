John Cena claims he can ‘take on’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Black Adam

John Cena is seemingly not impressed with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ character

John Cena appeared to tease Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Twitter after the trailer of his highly-anticipated DC Studios’ Black Adam dropped.

The wrestler cum actor, John Cena, in his tweet claimed that his DC character ‘The Peacemaker’ can take on The Rock’s ‘Black Adam’.

Despite the fact that missiles, jets, gadgets and guns are shown to have no impact on The Rocks powerful character, John Cena took a dig at it and simply mentioned the DC Comics official twitter in his handle, writing, “I can take him”.

After much excitement, Dwayne Johnson’s much anticipated superhero movie, or we can say anti-hero movie, Black Adam recently had its trailer released, in which the mystical Black Adam looks pretty much invincible.