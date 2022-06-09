Prince Harry wanted Firm to ‘drop everything for him’: report

File Footage

Prince Harry accused of demanding the Palace drop everything to accommodate him during his trip to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.



Royal biographer Angela Levin made this shocking revelation in her latest interview with The Sun.

There, she was quoted saying, “I think Harry and Meghan expected a very warm welcome and that everyone would drop everything for them.”

"In reality, the royals were rushed off their feet during the four-day Platinum Jubilee."

She also dished over Prince Harry’s rift with heir apparent Prince William and admitted that since he brother had an “increasingly full diary” and thus the spare “could have come over to see his brother when things were quiet enough for a serious conversation” instead of a public event.

“He is sixth in line to the throne and expected to be with them. Instead he was with the people who aren’t working royals and, as a result, had a furious look on his face.”