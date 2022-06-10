Camille Vasquez says it is 'unethical' to date Johnny Depp, adds 'I love really deeply'

Camille Vasquez is rubbishing dating rumours with Johnny Depp, blaming the 'sexists' for it.

Speaking to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, the lawyer declared any rumours that hints she has an unprofessional relationship with the actor is '100% untrue.'

"I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job."

She continues, "It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear."

"I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny," says Vasquez. "And, I'm Cuban and Colombian. I'm tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I'm not ashamed about that."



Vasquez explains that "my work is my love" and "when I love, I love really deeply."

Speaking further about Depp, the lawyer adds: "This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him. And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then of course I would do that, whether it's holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it."

Vasquez, who has a boyfriend, says she's "very happy in my relationship" and emphasizes that it is "unethical for us to date our clients."

"It's also an unethical charge being made. It's sexist," she adds. "It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised."