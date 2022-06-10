 
Sources leak details of Lilibet’s first birthday celebrations with Royal Family

Insiders leak details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first ever birthday plans with Lilibet.

The revelations have been made by HollywoodLife sources and they were quoted saying, “Their trip was a whirlwind and jam-packed from the moment they landed but it all went beautifully.”

“Their whole aim was to show the Queen their love and respect, and of course introducing her to Lili for the first time was a big highlight.”

“Archie and Lili totally charmed her, getting to see her with them made the whole trip worth it,” the insider also revealed.

“Being able to celebrate Lili’s first birthday with Harry’s family and friends was just so lovely, they’re really grateful that it all worked out the way it did.”

