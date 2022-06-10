 
pakistan
'I am in iddat from today,' says Dania Shah

Aamir Liaquats third wife Dania Shah. — Instagram/@daniamalik_official
A day after the sudden death of televangelist and PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain, his third wife Dania Shah said that she is in iddat from today.

Iddat is the time period a woman has to observe after her husband dies or when she gets divorced. During this period, a woman cannot marry another man.

Taking to Instagram, Dania replied to people criticising her. In one of her stories, she wrote: "I am in iddat from today."

— Screengrab/@daniamalik_official
She bounced back at the social media users who were criticising her and said that "people used to abuse Aamir like this and now that he is gone, they are crying."

"Abuse [me] as much as you want. Aamir used to cry when people were abusive toward him, just like that, I will cry too," wrote Dania. 

— Screengrab/@daniamalik_official
A day prior, Dania had claimed that the couple was about to reconcile before Hussain's death. The same was claimed by her mother, Salma Begum.

Hussain was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony in Karachi and was shifted to a private hospital in critical condition.

The PTI MNA, 50, reportedly felt chest discomfort the night before but refused to go to the hospital. His employee, Javed, said he heard Hussain scream in the morning.

The TV personality's domestic staff broke down his room's door when they did not receive any reply from him. When rushed to the hospital, doctors said he had already passed away by the time he reached the facility. 

