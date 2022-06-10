 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's win in trial 'derails' #MeToo? Emma Thompson speaks out

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Johnny Depps win in trial derails #MeToo? Emma Thompson speaks out
Johnny Depp's win in trial 'derails' #MeToo? Emma Thompson speaks out

British actor Emma Thompson recently shared her views on Johnny Depp - Amber Heard trial’s verdict and its impact on the #MeToo movement.

During her appearance on BBC Women’s Hour, the 63-year-old actor said that the movement will not be ‘derailed’ by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s victory in the defamation battle against his ex-wife.

"One of the great issues to do with that case is fame and how people who are famous are treated differently and viewed differently," she said.

"The #MeToo movement is not going to be derailed by that, but in order for it not to be derailed, we just have to keep on talking. We have to keep on talking and refuse to allow it to be derailed by a case [with] two very, very, very famous people,” Thompson added.

The Cruella actor also expressed, “A case where the two protagonists are that famous is not representative. 

"And it's just very important to remember that this movement—which is about human kindness and is just so simple, really, and has been made so complicated—cannot and will not be derailed by one case."

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham forgets wife Victoria while naming his favorite tattoos

David Beckham forgets wife Victoria while naming his favorite tattoos
Johnny Depp seemingly bashes daughter Lily-Rose Depp over ‘cunning silence’ in NFT

Johnny Depp seemingly bashes daughter Lily-Rose Depp over ‘cunning silence’ in NFT
Kate Middleton 'secretly' meets polling chief after Meghan popularity declines

Kate Middleton 'secretly' meets polling chief after Meghan popularity declines
Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen remembers late father with heartfelt tribute

Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen remembers late father with heartfelt tribute
Queen wanted George, Charlotte, Louis to play with Archie, Lilibet?

Queen wanted George, Charlotte, Louis to play with Archie, Lilibet?
Prince Harry’s legal battle in UK gets new update following Jubilee stint

Prince Harry’s legal battle in UK gets new update following Jubilee stint
Princess Eugenie marks special day with son August in rare snap: See here

Princess Eugenie marks special day with son August in rare snap: See here
Gabrielle Union shares harsh reality of living with anxiety, PTSD for 30 years

Gabrielle Union shares harsh reality of living with anxiety, PTSD for 30 years
Angelina Jolie to direct Eternals co-star Salma Hayek in upcoming film

Angelina Jolie to direct Eternals co-star Salma Hayek in upcoming film
Robert De Niro reveals he is not a fan of 'this' singer

Robert De Niro reveals he is not a fan of 'this' singer

Latest

view all