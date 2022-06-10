Johnny Depp's win in trial 'derails' #MeToo? Emma Thompson speaks out

British actor Emma Thompson recently shared her views on Johnny Depp - Amber Heard trial’s verdict and its impact on the #MeToo movement.

During her appearance on BBC Women’s Hour, the 63-year-old actor said that the movement will not be ‘derailed’ by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s victory in the defamation battle against his ex-wife.

"One of the great issues to do with that case is fame and how people who are famous are treated differently and viewed differently," she said.

"The #MeToo movement is not going to be derailed by that, but in order for it not to be derailed, we just have to keep on talking. We have to keep on talking and refuse to allow it to be derailed by a case [with] two very, very, very famous people,” Thompson added.

The Cruella actor also expressed, “A case where the two protagonists are that famous is not representative.

"And it's just very important to remember that this movement—which is about human kindness and is just so simple, really, and has been made so complicated—cannot and will not be derailed by one case."