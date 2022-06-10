 
David Beckham forgets wife Victoria while naming his favorite tattoos

Football legend David Beckham has revealed which of his stunning 81 individual tattoos is his favorite and he did not name his wife Victoria Beckham’s name.

The former Manchester United star player, who has ore than 80 tattoos inked on his body, initially forgot to mention his wife when asked for his most-loved inking.

During an interview with football coach and close friend Gary Neville – for his series Th Overlap, Beckham, 47, shared, “It's hard to pick a favorite one to be honest. [My] kids' names,” he said, leaving out his wife of almost 24 years.

After awkward brief pause, Beckham giggled and added, “And Victoria's [name]. Throw that one in.”

During the interview, Beckham also recalled an incident, in which he was left stuck to a bed in Gary’s house, after having a design inked on his back in tribute to son Brooklyn.

“I probably have 81 [tattoos] now. Individual 81, yeah. [The first one] I had it done then I stayed at your house. No, that was the second one so the first one was Brooklyn on the bottom of my back,” he explained.

Beckham has more than 80 tattoos inked on his body, with emotional tributes to his four children - Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper Seven, 10 - as well as his wife, who he married in 1999.

