Friday Jun 10 2022
Queen second to be booted following Prince Harry’s frosty UK reception

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Queen Elizabeth reportedly stands ‘second in line’ to be booted’ following her grandson Prince Harry’s frosty reception in the UK.

The country’s Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs representative Marlene Malahoo Forte QC addressed the call.

According to Express UK, he explained, “The goal is to ultimately produce a new Constitution of Jamaica, enacted by the Parliament of Jamaica, to inter alia, establish the Republic of Jamaica as a parliamentary republic, replacing the constitutional monarchy, and affirming our self-determination and cultural heritage.

“I am pleased to advise this Honourable House that the work to achieve this goal, while being done in stages, has formally commenced.”

