Friday Jun 10 2022
Law professor targets Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez in 'offensive' tweets

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Internet is bashing a well known law professor for writing “offensive and disparaging” tweets about Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez.

According to New York Post report, a Stanford law professor Michele Dauber took to Twitter last Thursday and shared a screenshot of Vasquez and accusing the superstar attorney of “sucking up to male power.”

He further continued, “Of all the women who suck up to male power, women lawyers are the absolute worst of the bunch.”

“Desperate to prove they are ‘real lawyers’ and understanding that being a woman undermines their identity as lawyers, they throw women under the bus as hard and fast as they can,” Dauber wrote.

The law professor was bashed for her harsh words about Vasquez. Reacting to his tweets, one follower wrote, “If your son was falsely accused of domestic violence, I bet you would love for that woman to help vindicate him.”

Dauber subsequently snapped back and replied, “If my son was accused of DV [domestic violence] he would have a lot more to worry about than some Pick Me Girl lawyer. But that isn’t going to happen because I didn’t raise a [expletive] rapist wife beater.”

During Depp’s sensational defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Vasquez became a household name.

She was widely praise for her cross-examination of Heard during the trial.

