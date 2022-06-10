 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle will share Jubilee footage with Netflix: ‘No doubt’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle will have ‘nothing stopping’ her when handing over Jubilee footage to Netflix.

Meghan’s ex-pal made these revelations during her interview with the Daily Star.

She was quoted telling the publication, “Let's wait for the Netflix show that comes out, I'm sure we'll see far more than The Queen or the other Royals would want on there.”

“There's a reason or purpose they're here, sadly for me, I don't think it's for The Queen, I think it's for Netflix, for the money and the right thing for her to do, in my eyes, would be at the side of her father whose had a massive stroke.”

“Netflix has been banned but I'm sure they will find a way. They were told they wouldn't be on the balcony but they were determined to be part of this.”

“It is fair to say the Royals are more worried about Meghan than [Prince] Andrew.”

This claim comes shortly after it was revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were ‘banned’ from bringing the Netflix cameras to the Queen’s Jubilee. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard’s lawyer accused of ‘gaslighting’ the public

Amber Heard’s lawyer accused of ‘gaslighting’ the public
Law professor targets Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez in ‘offensive’ tweets

Law professor targets Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez in ‘offensive’ tweets
Prince Harry needs ‘coaching’ to ‘interact’ with Prince William: ‘Embarrassing!’

Prince Harry needs ‘coaching’ to ‘interact’ with Prince William: ‘Embarrassing!’
Angelina Jolie made ‘huge effort’ to nurture Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dance dreams: reports

Angelina Jolie made ‘huge effort’ to nurture Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dance dreams: reports
Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani declares she won’t be 'another Tom Holland'

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani declares she won’t be 'another Tom Holland'
Australia’s longest-running soap Neighbours calls it a wrap

Australia’s longest-running soap Neighbours calls it a wrap
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘won’t even be newsworthy’ in ‘a few years’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘won’t even be newsworthy’ in ‘a few years’
Halsey accused of 'disability discrimination' and 'non-payment of overtime wages'

Halsey accused of 'disability discrimination' and 'non-payment of overtime wages'
Kylie Jenner leaves fans jaw-dropped with selfie in $200K Lamborghini

Kylie Jenner leaves fans jaw-dropped with selfie in $200K Lamborghini
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running into brick walls’ with the Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running into brick walls’ with the Firm
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez lauds his ‘bravery’ for exposing his life to seek justice

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez lauds his ‘bravery’ for exposing his life to seek justice
Chris Hemsworth ‘scared’ of Christian Bale in ‘Thor Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth ‘scared’ of Christian Bale in ‘Thor Love and Thunder’

Latest

view all