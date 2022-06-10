 
Friday Jun 10 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is ‘not the Royal Family’s enemy’, claims expert

Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Meghan Markle has been branded the ‘saviour’ of the British royal family by a royal expert who thinks the monarchy is faring for the worst since the Duchess of Sussex left them.

Royal commentator Gareth McLean was quoted by Express UK as saying that the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Britain’s Prince Harry, were the beacon of ‘modernity’ for the royal family and that the family missed out on a golden opportunity to mend ties with them over the Queen’s Jubilee.

Writing for Newsweek, McLean said: “In those circumstances, bold thinking like Harry and Meghan's might make the difference between Britain becoming a republic and its retaining a slimmed-down Scandi-style monarchy.”

He then explained: “Put it this way: British taxpayers have supported the monarchy for a thousand years so why not let Netflix for a bit?”

McLean then stated: “Say it quietly - whisper it, if you will - but the truth is this: Meghan is not the Windsor’s nemesis but rather their saviour.”

The expert then referred to the final day of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations that saw Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis, on the Buckingham balcony with the Queen.

“Without Meghan, they are a bit of a sorry state, as demonstrated by the presence of the so-called 'magnificent seven' on Buckingham Palace's famous balcony at the end of the Jubilee pageantry. Three pensioners, three under-tens - and William and Kate. Hardly the England World Cup side in '66, is it?” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that despite Prince Harry and Meghan travelling all the way to the UK from their California home in the US for the Queen’s Jubilee, they were hardly seen participating in the Jubilee festivities; they were only publicly seen once at the Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

