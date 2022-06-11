 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: All you need to know about Justin Bieber is diagnosed with

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

All you need to know about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Justin Bieber is diagnosed with
All you need to know about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Justin Bieber is diagnosed with

Justin Bieber on Friday told his fans that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing him partial facial paralysis.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old singer shared a video where he says, “As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can´t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move."

"So, there´s full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I´m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."

The Sorry singer recently announced he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness, hours before his first slated concert in Toronto.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a complication of shingles that occurs when an outbreak impacts the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

It is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

After chickenpox clears up, the virus still lives in nerves. Years later, it may reactivate. When it does, it can affect your facial nerves.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears shares a glimpse into her dreamy wedding with Sam Asghari: Video

Britney Spears shares a glimpse into her dreamy wedding with Sam Asghari: Video
Johnny Depp’s co-stars ‘plant flag’ for actor’s return in Pirates franchise

Johnny Depp’s co-stars ‘plant flag’ for actor’s return in Pirates franchise
'Johnny vs Amber' drops on Hulu, narrates their journey from 'love to hate'

'Johnny vs Amber' drops on Hulu, narrates their journey from 'love to hate'
Prince Harry gone to US 'depressed' over 'what he has lost' in home team

Prince Harry gone to US 'depressed' over 'what he has lost' in home team
Britney Spears gets restraining order against ex after 'outrageous security breach'

Britney Spears gets restraining order against ex after 'outrageous security breach'
Prince Harry Jubilee 'exclusion' will 'haunt him for the rest of his life': Expert

Prince Harry Jubilee 'exclusion' will 'haunt him for the rest of his life': Expert
Justin Bieber 'frustrated' over difficulty in eating: 'Please pray for me'

Justin Bieber 'frustrated' over difficulty in eating: 'Please pray for me'
Britney Spears admits she had 'panic attack' before wedding: 'A dream castle'

Britney Spears admits she had 'panic attack' before wedding: 'A dream castle'
Justin Bieber 'partially paralysed' after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: See His Video Message

Justin Bieber 'partially paralysed' after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: See His Video Message

Jung Ho-yeon shooting death scene was 'most comfortable' in Squid Game

Jung Ho-yeon shooting death scene was 'most comfortable' in Squid Game
Kim Kardashian is in 'LOOOOOVVVEEEE' with Pete Davidson, teases Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is in 'LOOOOOVVVEEEE' with Pete Davidson, teases Khloe Kardashian
Prince William is carving out the sort of king he wants to be says expert

Prince William is carving out the sort of king he wants to be says expert

Latest

view all