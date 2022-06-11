 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie's children reassure the actor she hasn’t ‘messed up’ her life

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Angelina Jolies children reassure the actor she hasn’t ‘messed up’ her life
Angelina Jolie's children reassure the actor she hasn’t ‘messed up’ her life

Angelina Jolie expressed that spending time with her children reassured her that she hasn’t made a mess of her life.

The Eternal actor, who was recently slammed with a lawsuit by her ex Brad Pitt, is a mother of six children.

Talking about her motherhood, Angelina told Britain’s Harper Bazaar magazine, “When I have doubts and I don’t know who I am, I’ll sit with them and feel they know me more than anyone knows me.”

“And then I see myself and I see them as good people, interesting people, all very strong individuals, and I think I can’t be all bad, I can’t have made a mess,” she said.

The Maleficent actor also said that her children impacts ‘every aspect’ of who she is.

“The moment you become a parent, your life isn’t yours. You don’t know what ‘you’ is, it’s not really about your life anymore, and so you want to represent them, you want to be that model for them, your best self,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner skips on 'uncomfortable energy' as she runs into Tristan Thompson

Kylie Jenner skips on 'uncomfortable energy' as she runs into Tristan Thompson
Why Sam Neill felt 'extreme reluctance' over becoming James Bond?

Why Sam Neill felt 'extreme reluctance' over becoming James Bond?
Prince Harry called to ‘dish more on royals’ to safeguard memoir sales

Prince Harry called to ‘dish more on royals’ to safeguard memoir sales
Lewis Hamilton opens up about Brad Pitt Formula One film

Lewis Hamilton opens up about Brad Pitt Formula One film
Britney Spears ‘cried’ during her wedding with beau Sam Asghari

Britney Spears ‘cried’ during her wedding with beau Sam Asghari
Expert weighs in on Justin Bieber’s facial exercise treatment for Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Expert weighs in on Justin Bieber’s facial exercise treatment for Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Drew Barrymore pens heartfelt note for Britney Spears on her ‘fairy tale wedding’

Drew Barrymore pens heartfelt note for Britney Spears on her ‘fairy tale wedding’

Amber Heard daughter Oonagh Paige name meaning disclosed

Amber Heard daughter Oonagh Paige name meaning disclosed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘tantrum’ over ‘not being centre stage’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘tantrum’ over ‘not being centre stage’?
Britney Spears’ sons didn’t attend wedding to Sam Asghari for shocking reason

Britney Spears’ sons didn’t attend wedding to Sam Asghari for shocking reason
Justin Bieber gets support from wife Hailey, pals amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber gets support from wife Hailey, pals amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Chef shares true feeling for making Lilibet birthday cake

Chef shares true feeling for making Lilibet birthday cake

Latest

view all