Saturday Jun 11 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unmitigated disaster’ following ‘callous’ UK treatment

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been nursing the ‘unmitigated disaster’ from their callous reception at the Queen’s Jubilee.

Author Christian Andersen made this revelation in his interview with Royally Us.

There, he was quoted saying, “The whole world was watching and waiting to see if fences would be mended if the Sussexes got back together with the rest of the family.”

“From that standpoint, it was an unmitigated disaster. It's hard to see how the Royal Family could've been any more callous towards the Sussexes.”

“They were meticulously choreographed in every instant to be sidelined and marginalized,” he added.

“If Harry went to London's Jubilee celebrations hoping to mend fences, that didn't happen. They literally turned their back on him at St Paul's Cathedral. It was handled in a very cold and somewhat heartless way.”

