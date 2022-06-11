 
Liam Payne gets candid about his four-year-old son Bear's Marvel obsession

Liam Payne gets candid about his four-year-old son Bear's Marvel obsession

Liam Payne recently opened up on his four-year-old son Bear's obsession with Marvel and superheroes. 

During his conversation with The Sun on Thursday, the 28-year-old singer described his son ‘a lot of fun.’

“My boy Bear can’t stop pretending he’s Spider-Man. If he’s in ¬character you cannot call him by his own name,” he said.

“He even tried to get out of school the other day as he was pretending to be a sea monster and told his mum, "Sea monsters do not go to school". He’s a lot of fun,” the singer continued.

Payne, who is currently busy in polishing his skills for UNICEF soccer aid matches, also talked about making a perfect playlist for the England soccer team.

“I’ve got Jamie Jones’ My Paradise on repeat at the minute, so that will be in there, unless the gaffer Harry Redknapp says otherwise,” said the captain of team.

