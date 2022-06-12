 
Prince George: William's son called CEO of Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince Louis made headlines with his jubilee antics last week. 

Millions of people reacted to the pictures and videos of the younger son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that emerged from the Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

As the celebrations came to an end, experts are focusing on other details of the event.

Body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas shared a stylish photo of Prince George which elicited some interesting reactions online.

"CEO of Kensington Palace," he captioned the prince's photo.

Prince George: Williams son called CEO of Kensington Palace

Royal fans flooded his post with George's pictures, with one user calling him "football manager".

Others said that George will make a great king in the future.

