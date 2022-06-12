 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner has 'standards' before she picks her baby daddy

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Kendall Jenner has standards before she picks her baby daddy
Kendall Jenner has 'standards' before she picks her baby daddy

Kendall Jenner is seemingly planning to welcome motherhood in to her life.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the supermodel was spotted baby shopping for younger sister Kylie Jenner. Kendall was also accompanied by Khloe Kardashian.

"Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days," Kendall told Khloe. "Just like the day is coming for me, you know?"

Khloe then reminded Kendall of their former conversations around 'standards.'

"I do have standards and I will hold myself to them 100 percent."

And when Kendall said "being 26" made having a baby feel "a little more real for me," Khloe assured that 26 isn't "old" to have a baby.

Kendall is currently dating NBA player Devin Booker. She is the only sister from the Kardashian-Jenner clan without a baby.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira to follow in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian?

Shakira to follow in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian?
With Berkshire move, Prince William, Kate to face allegations of wasting public money on Kensington Palace

With Berkshire move, Prince William, Kate to face allegations of wasting public money on Kensington Palace

Justin Bieber illness video is heartbreaking, says UK patient with same condition

Justin Bieber illness video is heartbreaking, says UK patient with same condition
Prince George: William's son called CEO of Kensington Palace

Prince George: William's son called CEO of Kensington Palace

Cardi B starts following Eminem's daughter

Cardi B starts following Eminem's daughter

Filmmaker files complaint against actress Mehak Noor

Filmmaker files complaint against actress Mehak Noor

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leaning on one another amid health battles

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leaning on one another amid health battles
Meghan Markle accused of 'taking over' Prince Harry

Meghan Markle accused of 'taking over' Prince Harry
Blac Chyna hit with Kim Kardashian diss

Blac Chyna hit with Kim Kardashian diss
Khloe Kardashian looks svelte and glamorous in chic skin-tight pink ensemble

Khloe Kardashian looks svelte and glamorous in chic skin-tight pink ensemble
Neurological expert shares shocking details about Justin Bieber's 'severe' face paralysis

Neurological expert shares shocking details about Justin Bieber's 'severe' face paralysis
Victoria Beckham shares slew of snaps of new family member Simba Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares slew of snaps of new family member Simba Beckham

Latest

view all