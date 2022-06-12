Prince Charles 'destroying' monarchy to 'extinction' over Rwanda policy comment

Prince Charles is receiving flak for his political views and non-neutral take on state matters.

The Prince of Wales latest statement on Rwanda agreement is coming under bad light, attracting dissing comments from royal experts.

Writing on Twitter this morning (Saturday), Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamim said: “More of this from Prince Charles if the Monarchy wants to be relevant & survive to the next century. It’s the silence & complicity that is destroying the Monarchy. Every person outraged by his comment that Rwanda policy is ‘appalling’ now threatening Monarchy with extinction.”



The statement comes after Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, Priti Patel announced the deportation of illegal migrants who arrive in the country back to Rwanda.



The Prince of Wales opposed the decision, dubbing the approach “appalling.”



Meanwhile, expert Nigel Farage added: “Unless Prince Charles wants to destroy the monarchy he had better shut up fast.”

