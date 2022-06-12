Anushka Sharma’s gorgeous beach snaps from Maldives vacay sets internet ablaze

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is sharing a gorgeous glimpse from her holidays in Maldives with cricketer husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika.

Being an avid social media user took, the PK actress took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a set of pictures, where she was seen at a beach and wearing a stunning orange-coloured swimsuit.

The beach snaps were clicked by Anushka herself and captured her wearing a hat and a shrug. She accessorized her look with a signature neckpiece as well.





"The result of taking your own photos," the Bombay Velvet actress wrote in the caption.

Fans flooded the comments section of her post with numerous hearts and heart-eyed icons, saying that she looked gorgeous and sultry.

Earlier, on her Instagram Stories, the Sultan actress had shared a photo of Vamika’s pram and had written, “Will carry you through this world, and the next and beyond, my life.”

On the professional front, Anushka, who was last seen in Zero (2018) opposite Shah Rukh Khan, will to return to big screen with sports drama Chakda Xpress.

The film will release in February next year.