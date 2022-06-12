 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
Fans are all saying same thing as Jennifer Lopez slams Shakira collab

Fans have been speaking up for Shakira after Jennifer Lopez dubbed their Super Bowl collaboration as 'worst idea'.

Soon after the documentary was unveiled, fandom of both the divas has been butting their heads off as one opinion read, “Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her career.. and I love Shakira."

However, the Waka Waka hitmaker’s fans are of the view that Shakira is a real global star with a fan-base scattered across the world.

The frenzy was sparked after the On The Floor hit-maker expressed sour grapes about her sharing the stage with Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl.

"This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl ... worst idea in the world,” she can be seen saying in the recently-released documentary.

"If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That's what they should've (expletive) done,” she added.

JLo’s manager Benny Medina also said, “It was an insult to think that you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done."

