Val Kilmer on reuniting with Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun': 'Like no time passed'

Val Kilmer says that ‘it was really fun’ making the sequel to 'Top Gun' with Tom Cruise after 36 years

Val Kilmer has opened up about reprising his role as Iceman in the sequel to Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kilmer shared how it was like being able to play ‘Iceman’ alongside Cruise so long after the first film.

“It was like no time had passed at all”, said the actor, adding, “We blew a lot of takes laughing so much, it was really fun … special.".

Kilmer, who played the role of Iceman in the classic 1986 Top Gun as well, explained that the actors share a deep bond even from a young age.

“We were all so young during the making of the first movie, but even then there was a special bond between us all," Kilmer said, adding, “Even after shooting we would laugh and dance the night away!"”

The Tombstone actor also shared his reaction to hearing the news about starring in a Top Gun sequel, saying, “Tom called me. I said yes immediately!"