 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Val Kilmer on reuniting with Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun': 'Like no time passed'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Val Kilmer says that ‘it was really fun’ making the sequel to Top Gun with Tom Cruise after 36 years
Val Kilmer says that ‘it was really fun’ making the sequel to 'Top Gun' with Tom Cruise after 36 years

Val Kilmer has opened up about reprising his role as Iceman in the sequel to Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun. 

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kilmer shared how it was like being able to play ‘Iceman’ alongside Cruise so long after the first film.

“It was like no time had passed at all”, said the actor, adding, “We blew a lot of takes laughing so much, it was really fun … special.".

Kilmer, who played the role of Iceman in the classic 1986 Top Gun as well, explained that the actors share a deep bond even from a young age.

“We were all so young during the making of the first movie, but even then there was a special bond between us all," Kilmer said, adding, “Even after shooting we would laugh and dance the night away!"”

The Tombstone actor also shared his reaction to hearing the news about starring in a Top Gun sequel, saying, “Tom called me. I said yes immediately!"

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira

Jennifer Lopez to help Latina entrepreneurs after remarks against Latin singer Shakira
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from Queen’s Jubilee events

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from Queen’s Jubilee events
John Cena fulfils a Ukrainian war refugee's dream of meeting him: See here

John Cena fulfils a Ukrainian war refugee's dream of meeting him: See here
Taylor Swift appears to pay tribute to Blake Lively at Tribeca Film Festival

Taylor Swift appears to pay tribute to Blake Lively at Tribeca Film Festival
Disgraced Prince Andrew's bombshell new demand from Queen revealed

Disgraced Prince Andrew's bombshell new demand from Queen revealed
Prince William and Harry’s feud has ‘no end in sight’, claims insider

Prince William and Harry’s feud has ‘no end in sight’, claims insider
Queen to remain on throne until 2024?

Queen to remain on throne until 2024?
Newlyweds Britney Spears, Sam Asghari enjoy Rolls Royce ride post lavish nuptial: 'Just Married'

Newlyweds Britney Spears, Sam Asghari enjoy Rolls Royce ride post lavish nuptial: 'Just Married'
Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ co-star Anthony Edwards gives THIS reaction to ‘Maverick’ sequel

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ co-star Anthony Edwards gives THIS reaction to ‘Maverick’ sequel

Johnny Depp's THIS picture reflects his personality

Johnny Depp's THIS picture reflects his personality
Queen to become world's longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France

Queen to become world's longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France
Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony

Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony

Latest

view all