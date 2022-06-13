 
John Cena fulfils a Ukrainian war refugee's dream of meeting him: See here

John Cena stepped up to make a special fan's dream come true this week

John Cena stepped up to make a special fan's dream come true this week; the wrestler-cum-actor met a Ukrainian war refugee with Down Syndrome to make their day!

The family's trip from Mariupol was said to have included minefields, encounters with the Russian military, artillery attacks, and crossing many national borders.

Misha's dream of meeting his hero Cena came true on Saturday when the muscular superstar paid him nd his mother a visit at their new home in Huizen.

Praising her son for his strength, the mother of the fan said, “Misha is an example for moving toward your dream by believing in it."

The wrestler turned actor explained why he needed to meet the family: “I didn’t want a son to think of his mom in a different light just because she did whatever she had to do to get him to safety."

