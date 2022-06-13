 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from Queen’s Jubilee events

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were reportedly ‘completely’ frozen out by the royal family during their visit to the UK last week for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex especially travelled to the UK last week for the Queen’s Jubilee, however, received what has been called a rather ‘frosty’ welcome by the royal family; they were hardly spotted with any other senior royals, including Prince William.

Speaking on the same on Sunrise Australia, Mirror UK’s royal editor Russel Myers suggested that both Prince Harry and Meghan remained excluded from the key royal group during their short visit.

Myers said: “Prince Harry might be a bit perturbed from what happened because he was completely ignored.”

“There were some pictures of them keeping a low profile at Trooping the Colours, the first event on the Thursday of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. There were some long lenses of them mixing with the family, Meghan looking quite forlorn on her own,” he added.

Myers further continued: “When I was just sitting a few feet away from Harry and Meghan, when William and Kate came in, and Charles and Camilla, there was no eye contact whatsoever.”

“We also understand that was the only time they saw the family, there was no celebrations, there was no going round for tea and cake. It seems things are very, very frosty still. If Harry was looking for some sort of piecemeal, he was a long way off that,” he concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan only attended one Jubilee event over the four-day weekend; they showed up at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3, for the Jubilee thanksgiving service. 

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift appears to pay tribute to Blake Lively at Tribeca Film Festival

Taylor Swift appears to pay tribute to Blake Lively at Tribeca Film Festival
Disgraced Prince Andrew's bombshell new demand from Queen revealed

Disgraced Prince Andrew's bombshell new demand from Queen revealed
Queen to remain on throne until 2024?

Queen to remain on throne until 2024?
Newlyweds Britney Spears, Sam Asghari enjoy Rolls Royce ride post lavish nuptial: 'Just Married'

Newlyweds Britney Spears, Sam Asghari enjoy Rolls Royce ride post lavish nuptial: 'Just Married'
Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ co-star Anthony Edwards gives THIS reaction to ‘Maverick’ sequel

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ co-star Anthony Edwards gives THIS reaction to ‘Maverick’ sequel

Johnny Depp's THIS picture reflects his personality

Johnny Depp's THIS picture reflects his personality
Queen to become world's longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France

Queen to become world's longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France
Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony

Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony

Prince William ‘feels let down’ by Prince Harry and Meghan, claims friend

Prince William ‘feels let down’ by Prince Harry and Meghan, claims friend
Queen overtakes Thailand's King Bhumibol to become world's second-longest reigning monarch

Queen overtakes Thailand's King Bhumibol to become world's second-longest reigning monarch
Justin Bieber's facial paralysis - Ramsay Hunt syndrome virus can also cause hearing loss

Justin Bieber's facial paralysis - Ramsay Hunt syndrome virus can also cause hearing loss
Johnny Depp's fan support 'snowballed' thanks to lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's fan support 'snowballed' thanks to lawsuit against Amber Heard

Latest

view all