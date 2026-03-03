 
Dax Shepard to open up about 'dark childhood' in upcoming memoir

March 03, 2026

Dax Shepard has unveiled that he is finally ready to talk about his tough and ugly childhood days.

The 51-year-old comedian, who is married to Frozen famed Kristen Bell, opened back in 2020 about being molested as a child.

However, he did not spoke about it in detail. But now Dax has decided to write in detail about the dark phase of his life in a new memoir.

In his Armchair Expert Podcast, the Hit and Run actor said, "I have for years on here been acknowledging that I had been molested, and that was its own hurdle to just say that. And I got quite comfortable being able to say that. That was fine.”

Shepard shared that he spent the whole last year thinking if has the courage to write down the details in the new memoir.

"Because the details were always gonna be mine. I didn't want anyone to be envisioning me. It's weird that that was still some wall between my shame”, he added.

The Parenthood actor admitted that it took him four months to tell that story. “And when I'm writing it, I cannot help but thinking of people knowing this about me and how still exposed that feels”, said Dax.

Shepard is known to be a popular Podcast host. He got married to Kristen in 2013 and shares two daughters with her namely Lincoln and Delta. 

